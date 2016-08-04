BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Hawesko Holding AG :
* Q2 consolidated net income attributable to shareholders amounted to 5.4 million euros ($6.02 million)(same quarter in previous year: 3.1 million euros)
* For the quarter period April 1 to June 30, consolidated sales up 1.4 pct compared to the previous quarter (111.5 million euros) to 113.0 million euros
* FY forecast confirmed
* Consolidated gross profit rose by 2.7 million euros to 48.3 million euros in Q2
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent