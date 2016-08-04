Aug 4 Hawesko Holding AG :

* Q2 consolidated net income attributable to shareholders amounted to 5.4 million euros ($6.02 million)(same quarter in previous year: 3.1 million euros)

* For the quarter period April 1 to June 30, consolidated sales up 1.4 pct compared to the previous quarter (111.5 million euros) to 113.0 million euros

* FY forecast confirmed

* Consolidated gross profit rose by 2.7 million euros to 48.3 million euros in Q2