BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 (Reuters) -
* Compugroup says q2 sales 135.6 million eur
* Compugroup says q2 ebitda 29.9 million eur
* Compugroup says confirms 2016 outlook
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent