BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Briox AB :
* Carries out private placement
* Totally issues 1,181,872 shares at 4.60 Swedish crowns each and 295,468 warrants
* Proceeds of about 5.5 million crowns ($643,042) before issuance costs in private placement
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)