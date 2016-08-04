Aug 4 UDG Healthcare Plc

* Trading performance for quarter to 30 June 2016 has been good with group revenues and adjusted operating profits ahead of same period last year

* Board has decided that from start of its next FY, 1 October 2016, group will present its financial results in us dollars

* Reiterates FY market guidance of 6-8 pct adjusted diluted EPS growth for continuing group on a constant currency basis