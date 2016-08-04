BRIEF-ISR Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.3 million
May 16 ISR IMMUNE SYSTEM REGULATION HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Aug 4 UDG Healthcare Plc
* Trading performance for quarter to 30 June 2016 has been good with group revenues and adjusted operating profits ahead of same period last year
* Board has decided that from start of its next FY, 1 October 2016, group will present its financial results in us dollars
* Reiterates FY market guidance of 6-8 pct adjusted diluted EPS growth for continuing group on a constant currency basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAN-MARCH PRETAX LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 307,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)