Aug 4 Anheuser Busch InBev Sa

* Combined group will be headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and will have its global functional management office in New York.

* Executive board of management will be composed of zone presidents and functional heads, or 'chiefs,' reporting to Carlos Brito, AB InBev's Chief Executive Officer

* Intended that existing SABMiller hubs in Miami, Hong Kong and Beijing be phased out within a few months after completion

* Future of SABMiller Europe hub in Zug will be determined as part of process of sale of SABMiller's central and eastern european units

* Structure and leadership of combined group

* Mauricio Leyva of SABMiller, now managing director of SAB (Pty) Ltd., will join EBM as zone president, middle Americas.

* Combined group will be organized into nine geographical zones.