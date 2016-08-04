Aug 4 Ladbrokes Plc :

* HY revenue 661.8 million stg versus 585.4 million stg last year

* HY profit before tax 39.8 million stg versus 24.7 million stg last year

* Now engaging with potential buyers and remain hopeful that asset disposal process can be successfully completed by the end of Q3