BRIEF-Zavolzhsky Engine Plant Q1 net result to RAS turns to profit of RUB 45.1 million
* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 45.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Ladbrokes Plc :
* HY revenue 661.8 million stg versus 585.4 million stg last year
* HY profit before tax 39.8 million stg versus 24.7 million stg last year
* Now engaging with potential buyers and remain hopeful that asset disposal process can be successfully completed by the end of Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 45.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Looking to build retail business in India's neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, UAE among others