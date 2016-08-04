Aug 4 Baywa CEO

* Says is economically a winner of Brexit

* Says currency effects after Brexit vote are positive for Baywa as a major grains dealer in UK

* Says to continue portfolio adjustments where profitability is not satisfactory

* Says to gradually and sustainably increase dividend

* Says renewable energy investors returned after short lull following Brexit vote, seeing much interest in wind and solar parks

* Says internationalisation not over yet, will focus on grains, fruit, renewable energy

