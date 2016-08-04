Aug 4 Baywa CEO
* Says is economically a winner of Brexit
* Says currency effects after Brexit vote are positive for
Baywa as a major grains dealer in UK
* Says to continue portfolio adjustments where profitability
is not satisfactory
* Says to gradually and sustainably increase dividend
* Says renewable energy investors returned after short lull
following Brexit vote, seeing much interest in wind and solar
parks
* Says internationalisation not over yet, will focus on
grains, fruit, renewable energy
* Says decided against joint venture in building materials
business due to lack of synergy potential
