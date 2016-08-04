Aug 4 Amarin Corporation Plc :

* Amarin and FDA reaffirm concurrence on REDUCE-IT through special protocol assessment agreement amendment

* Continues to expect that DMC's 60%, 80% interim analyses will each result in a recommendation to continue reduce-it study as planned

* Amendment does not change primary endpoint or overall size of reduce-it study or company's prior guidance on timing

* Final efficacy analysis anticipated in 2018

* Secondary and tertiary endpoints of reduce-it study expanded