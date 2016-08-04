Italy - Factors to watch on May 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 4 Metaldyne Performance Group Inc
* Metaldyne performance group inc qtrly adjusted eps attributable to stockholders $0.49
* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.75 billion to $2.95 billion
* Qtrly net sales $728 million versus $800 million
* Metaldyne performance group inc sees fiscal year 2016 free cash flow about $145 million
* Authorized an additional $10 million for a total of $35 million authorized for our share repurchase program
* Authorized a voluntary debt reduction plan of $10 million.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.0925per share
* Metaldyne performance group inc qtrly diluted eps attributable to stockholders $0.51
* Metaldyne performance group inc sees 2016 adjusted ebitda between $500 and $540 million
* Metaldyne performance group inc sees 2016 capital expenditures between $190 and $210 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $759.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
(Adds company news, futures) May 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening broadly unchanged on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open. * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the first half of the year, though said it still expected to meet full-year targets due to strong cost control. * PREMIER: Premier Foods reported lower sales and earnings on Tuesday, ci