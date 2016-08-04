Aug 4 Iron Mountain Inc Sees 2016 Normalized Ffo
Shr C$2.15 To C$2.25
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* SEC filing
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures and investments $630
million - $670 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $3.50
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total reported revenues for Q2 were $884 million, compared
with $760 million
* Maintaining 2017 dividend per share guidance of $2.20
* FFO (normalized) per share was $0.47 for q2
* Tightened its c$ adjusted oibda guidance for 2016 and
updated FY FFO (normalized) per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $884.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 revenue $3,450 million to $3,550 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS $1.10 - $1.20
* Iron mountain Inc sees 2016 adjusted OIBDA c$1,075 to
c$1,110 million
* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $884.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
