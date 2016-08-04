BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Aug 4 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: India GST bill a positive reform signal Source text for Eikon:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* Says approved issue of non-convertible debentures of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 2 billion on private placement basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rlkYw5) Further company coverage: