BRIEF-Wuliangye Yibin gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets regulatory approval for share private placement of up to 82.3 million new shares
Aug 4 International Breweries Plc :
* Quarter ended June 2016 loss before tax of 1.28 billion naira versus profit of 618.8 million naira year ago
* Quarter ended June 2016 revenue of 6.87 billion naira versus 5.22 billion naira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets regulatory approval for share private placement of up to 82.3 million new shares
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.