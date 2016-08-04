UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 16

(Adds company news, futures) May 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening broadly unchanged on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open. * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the first half of the year, though said it still expected to meet full-year targets due to strong cost control. * PREMIER: Premier Foods reported lower sales and earnings on Tuesday, ci