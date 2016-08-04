BRIEF-Stillfront Group Q1 EBITDA SEK 7.7 million
* Q1 NET REVENUE SEK 30.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Efore Plc :
* Preliminary H1 net sales 39.5 million euros versus 47.2 million euros year ago
* Preliminary H1 adjusted operating loss 2.6 million euros versus profit 0.7 million euros year ago
* Downgrades its financial estimate for 2016 published on May 24, 2016
* Sees H2 adjusted operating result will not be as low as year ago (H2 2015: loss 2.3 million euros)
* Estimates 2016 net sales to be lower than in previous year (2015: 89.9 million euros)
* Sees 2016 adjusted operating result to be lower than last year (2015: loss 1.6 million euros)
(Adds company news, futures) May 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening broadly unchanged on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open. * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the first half of the year, though said it still expected to meet full-year targets due to strong cost control. * PREMIER: Premier Foods reported lower sales and earnings on Tuesday, ci