Italy - Factors to watch on May 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 4 Time Inc
* Quarterly diluted EPS $0.18
* Quarterly adjusted diluted EPS $0.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenues $769 million versus $773 million
* Revises 2016 revenue outlook to flat to +1.5 percent, operating income of $215 million to $240 million, and adjusted OIBDA to $400 million to $430 million
* FY2016 revenue view $3.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $95 million to $105 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
(Adds company news, futures) May 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening broadly unchanged on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open. * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the first half of the year, though said it still expected to meet full-year targets due to strong cost control. * PREMIER: Premier Foods reported lower sales and earnings on Tuesday, ci