BRIEF-Wuliangye Yibin gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets regulatory approval for share private placement of up to 82.3 million new shares
Aug 4 Passat SA :
* Cash dividend distribution on the ordinary shares
* Gross dividend: 0.5 euro ($0.56)
* Ex date: August 8, payment date: August 10 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets regulatory approval for share private placement of up to 82.3 million new shares
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.