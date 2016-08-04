Aug 4 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae reports net income of $2.9 billion and comprehensive income of $2.9 billion for second quarter 2016

* Reported net income of $2.9 billion for the second quarter of 2016, compared with net income of $4.6 billion

* Qtrly net interest income $5,286 million versus $5,677 million

* Qtrly net revenues $5,460 million versus $6,233 million

* Net worth was $4.1 billion as of june 30, 2016, unchanged from december 31, 2015

* Fannie Mae expects to pay $2.9 billion in dividends to treasury in september 2016

* Net interest income was $5.3 billion for the second quarter of 2016 compared with $4.8 billion for the first quarter of 2016

* Qtrly total comprehensive income attributable to Fannie Mae $2.87 billion versus $4.36 billion

* Net interest income for q2 driven by guaranty fee revenue and interest income earned on mortgage assets in retained mortgage portfolio

* Single-Family net income was $2.7 billion in the second quarter of 2016, compared with $2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2016

* Forecast that total originations in the u.s. Single-Family mortgage market in 2016 will increase from 2015 levels by approximately 2%

* Single-Family guaranty serious delinquency rate at quarter end of 1.32 % versus 1.44% at q1 end

* Sees originations in u.s. Single-Family mortgage market that are refinancings to decrease from estimated $795 billion in 2015 to $733 billion in 2016