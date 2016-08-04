Aug 4 BioMaxima SA :
* Signs investment agreement with BIOCORP Polska Sp. z o.o
for cooperation on merger of BioMaxima and BIOCORP Polska
* Shareholders of BIOCORP Polska will receive 690,000 shares
of BioMaxima for 100 percent of their shares in BIOCORP Polska
* Current partners of BIOCORP Polska will receive additional
payment of 0.2 zloty per share to each share of BioMaxima
received
* BIOCORP Polska Sp. z o.o is represented by CEO, Lukasz
Urban, and Andrzej Mikosz, sole partner of 3Car Services Limited
