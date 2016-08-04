Italy - Factors to watch on May 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 4 Transocean Ltd
* Sees 2017 capex of about $600 million and 2018 capex of $375 million - conf call
* "have increased our presence in india by returning two rigs to work for ongc and two others with independents" - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ONITSHA, Nigeria, May 16 Nigerian workers from an oil labour union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron, Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp, the union's general secretary said on Tuesday.