Aug 4 Morning Light Co Ltd :

* HY ended June 2016 loss before taxation of 28.6 million rupees versus loss of 39.8 million rupees year ago

* HY revenue of 224.1 million rupees versus 209.9 million rupees year ago

* Says no dividend was declared in half year ended 30 june 2016 (2015: nil) Source : bit.ly/2aSkVCW Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)