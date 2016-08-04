Aug 4 Super Group Ltd :

* Acquisition of Fleet Hire by SG Fleet Group

* Acquisition of a UK company, Fleet Hire, a provider of contract hire, salary sacrifice, short-term rental and fleet management services

* Total value of acquisition is 25.7 mln stg

* SG Fleet shares to value of 1.8 mln stg will be issued to vendors, with remainder of consideration to be funded through debt

* Acquisition gives SG Fleet scale and a profitable growth platform in UK market

* Expects cash EPS accretion in its first full year of ownership of 4.5 pct, with further accretion in subsequent years

* Consideration paid values Fleet Hire at 5.6-times normalised EBITDA

* Consideration to be funded through debt 12.0 mln stg and cash on hand 5.8 mln stg