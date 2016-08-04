BRIEF- Mennica Skarbowa Q1 net profit down to 78,970 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 45.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Super Group Ltd :
* Acquisition of Fleet Hire by SG Fleet Group
* Acquisition of a UK company, Fleet Hire, a provider of contract hire, salary sacrifice, short-term rental and fleet management services
* Total value of acquisition is 25.7 mln stg
* SG Fleet shares to value of 1.8 mln stg will be issued to vendors, with remainder of consideration to be funded through debt
* Acquisition gives SG Fleet scale and a profitable growth platform in UK market
* Expects cash EPS accretion in its first full year of ownership of 4.5 pct, with further accretion in subsequent years
* Consideration paid values Fleet Hire at 5.6-times normalised EBITDA
* Consideration to be funded through debt 12.0 mln stg and cash on hand 5.8 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 3.2 MLN VS EUR 2.8 MLN YEAR AGO