BRIEF- Columbus Energy Q1 net result turns to profit of 997,358 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 374,435 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Moody's on Norway's Banking System -
* Moody's changes outlook on norway's banking system to negative from stable amid lower oil investments
* Weakening operating conditions to put Norwegian banks' profitability under pressure, albeit from current high levels
* Outlook expresses Moody's expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in norway over the next 12-18 months
* Banks will likely continue to increase their capital ratios in line with stricter regulatory requirements
* Moody's anticipates efficiency to remain robust over the outlook period, supported by cost saving initiatives Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.