BRIEF-Blackcow Food says Meng Qinglin resigns from CFO
May 16 Blackcow Food Co Ltd : * Says co's CFO Meng Qinglin resigns due to personal reason Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/07Jb1j Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Aug 4 Vanet Gida
* H1 revenue of 4.5 million lira ($1.49 million) versus 1.8 million lira year ago
* H1 net loss of 106,485 lira versus loss of 1.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0151 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Blackcow Food Co Ltd : * Says co's CFO Meng Qinglin resigns due to personal reason Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/07Jb1j Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016