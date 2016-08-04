BRIEF-Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc says Q1 net income rises 11 pct
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
Aug 4 Vitruvio Real Estate Socimi SA :
* Says it has formalized a 15 year mortgage loan of 3.6 million euros with Bankia
* The loan has a grace period of 3 years for the principal amount
Source text: bit.ly/2ay2FgY
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday that there was no change in the government's stance that Tokyo would carefully watch the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's operations.