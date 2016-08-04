BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Matson Inc
* Expected logistics segment operating income for full year 2016 to be approximately $12 million
* Excluding one-time items expects deal to be immediately accretive to earnings per share providing annual eps accretion of about $0.10 to $0.12
* Expects to incur one-time pre-tax span alaska deal closing and integration costs of approximately $4.0 to $5.0 million in second half 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement