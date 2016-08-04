Italy - Factors to watch on May 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 4 (Reuters) -
* Chevron to sell assets in Asia worth up to $5 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Chevron is looking to sell is its stake in offshore oil field production venture with China'S Cnooc which could fetch as much as $1 billion - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2aVjchK Further company coverage:
ONITSHA, Nigeria, May 16 Nigerian workers from an oil labour union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron, Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp, the union's general secretary said on Tuesday.