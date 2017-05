Aug 4 Assiteca SpA Internazionale di Brokeraggio Assicurativo :

* Raises stake in Assiteca Crowd to 73.3 percent from 25 percent by subscribing to 180,471 euro ($201,134.93) capital increase Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)