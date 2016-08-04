BRIEF- Columbus Energy Q1 net result turns to profit of 997,358 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 374,435 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Conduit Capital Ltd :
* Company has entered into negotiations in respect of a possible acquisition
* Negotiations which if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 374,435 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.