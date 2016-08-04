Aug 4 Old Mutual Plc :

* Old Mutual enters into exclusive negotiations regarding its Italian business

* Announces that it has entered into a short period of exclusive negotiations with Cinven, owner of ERGO Italia, regarding sale of Old Mutual Wealth Italy

* Old Mutual Wealth Italy is owned by Old Mutual Wealth, part of Old Mutual Plc.

* Can be no certainty that these negotiations will lead to any transaction