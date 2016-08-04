Aug 4 Resilient REIT Ltd :

* Total distributions for financial year of 488.73 cents, interim: 232.46 cents and final 256.27 cents per share, up 25.1 pct

* FY net rental and related revenue 1.448 billion rand versus 1.276 billion rand

* FY headline earnings per share 869.66 versus 1432.25 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: