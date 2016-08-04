BRIEF- Columbus Energy Q1 net result turns to profit of 997,358 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 374,435 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Societe Anonyme Des Bains De Mer Et Du Cercle Des Etrangers A Monaco Sa
* Q1 revenue 100.6 million euros ($112.03 million) versus 110.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 374,435 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.