BRIEF-EBC Solicitors Q1 net result swings to profit of 343,775 zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 302,201 ZLOTYS VERSUS 768,331 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Banco di Desio e Della Brianza SpA :
* H1 net profit 22.3 million euros ($24.83 million) versus 18.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income 211.1 million euros versus 240.8 million euros a year ago Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 302,201 ZLOTYS VERSUS 768,331 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share