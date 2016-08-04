BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Carlisle Companies Inc
* Carlisle Companies announces 17% increase in dividend and the 40th consecutive year of dividend increases
* Says 17% increase in company's regular quarterly dividend, to $0.35 per share
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement