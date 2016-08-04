BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Id Watchdog Inc :
* ID Watchdog announces settlement of litigation
* On Aug 3, co, Sales Affiliate entered agreement; co agreed to make one-time payment in return for full mutual release, dismissal of lawsuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement