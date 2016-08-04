BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Gowest Gold Ltd :
* Gowest Gold signs letter of intent for us$17.6 million to fund bradshaw advanced exploration bulk sample
* Funds expected to be received in tranches with total term of seventy-two months, subject to certain funding conditions and milestones
* Signed a non-binding letter of intent with Pandion Mine Finance LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement