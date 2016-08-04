BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Hill International Inc:
* Hill international Inc says joint venture receives $43 million extension as project manager on Doha metro green line
* JV with Astad Engineering Consultancy and Project Management Company received a contract extension from Qatar Railways Company
* Hill is an 80 pct partner in joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement