BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management prices offering at $14.55 per share
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share
Aug 4 Maglan Capital:
* Maglan Capital delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications CEO and board of directors
* "Urge" Fairpoint board to appoint new member to board to be selected by Maglan
* Calls on Fairpoint's board to form a committee to review strategic alternatives
* Fairpoint Communications "prime to be sold"
* Urges Fairpoint's board "should immediately consider a share repurchase program"
* Says having beneficial ownership of approximately 7.5% of Fairpoint's outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon:
* Says no impact of Wannacry ransomware in regard to our ATMs