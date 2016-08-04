BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management prices offering at $14.55 per share
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share
Aug 4 Lendingclub Corp
* Lendingclub in talks with Western Asset Management to set up fund that would purchase as much as $1.5 billion of loans - Bloomberg, citing source
Source text - bloom.bg/2aU5pHQ
Further company coverage:
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share
* Says no impact of Wannacry ransomware in regard to our ATMs