BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management prices offering at $14.55 per share
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share
Aug 4 (Reuters) -
* Formlabs Inc says has raised about $38.6 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Formlabs Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $40.6 mln - SEC Filing Source text - (bit.ly/2aB15ve)
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share
* Says no impact of Wannacry ransomware in regard to our ATMs