BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Kratos reports strong second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results with revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $168.2 million and $13.5 million, respectively
* Increases full year 2016 revenue guidance by $10 million above current consensus estimates
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement