BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Priceline Group Inc
* Q2 total revenue $2.56 billion versus $2.28 billion last year
* Q3 earnings per share view $28.99, revenue view $3.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $11.60
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $13.93
* Sees q3 year-over-year increase in revenue of approximately 12% - 17%
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $28.30 to $29.80
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $26.10 to $27.60
* Q2 earnings per share view $12.69, revenue view $2.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 year-over-year increase in total gross travel bookings of approximately 14% - 19% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aJdXhX) Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement