BRIEF-Quantum Hi-tech China Biological to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016
Aug 4 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim Ve Futbol Isletmeciligi :
* To pay 3.5 million euros ($3.90 million) contract termination fee to SS Lazio club for transfer of Ogenyi Eddy Onazi
* Says deal with football player Ogenyi Eddy Onazi is until end of 2019-2020 season, for 4 years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016
* Says it will take out a loan of 280 million yen from The Chiba Bank, Ltd. on May 26