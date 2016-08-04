Aug 4 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim Ve Futbol Isletmeciligi :

* To pay 3.5 million euros ($3.90 million) contract termination fee to SS Lazio club for transfer of Ogenyi Eddy Onazi

* Says deal with football player Ogenyi Eddy Onazi is until end of 2019-2020 season, for 4 years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)