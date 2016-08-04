BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Deere & Company to recall 5,400 lawn and garden tractors
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Reverse Implement Option (RIO) system can fail, posing a laceration hazard to bystanders Source text for Eikon:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement