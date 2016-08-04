Aug 4 Axelero SpA :
* Has signed preliminary agreement for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in
Privategriffe
* 72.37 percent of the shareholders of Privategriffe have chosen to be remunerated through a
variable price linked to the achievement of results after a three-year period, calculated based
on an overall amount established in line with the equity value
* The remaining 27.63 percent of the shareholders have chosen to receive the payment at a
price equal to the stake held, as calculated based on an overall fixed amount of 891,200 euros
($992,172.96)
