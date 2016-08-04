BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Jaguar Land Rover:
* Initiates first round of Takata-related recalls for certain Jaguar XF and Land Rover Range Rover models
* Given size and complexity of recall, replacement parts are not immediately available for affected vehicles
* About 54,000 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles of a total affected population of 108,000 are included in first wave of the recall
* No current model year Jaguar or Land Rover vehicles are affected by recall Source text for Eikon:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement