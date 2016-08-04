Aug 4 Jaguar Land Rover:

* Initiates first round of Takata-related recalls for certain Jaguar XF and Land Rover Range Rover models

* Given size and complexity of recall, replacement parts are not immediately available for affected vehicles

* About 54,000 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles of a total affected population of 108,000 are included in first wave of the recall

* No current model year Jaguar or Land Rover vehicles are affected by recall