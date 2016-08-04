BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Bioanalytical Systems Inc :
* On July 28, company's board of directors voted unanimously to elect Larry Boulet as chairman of the board - SEC Filing Source text - (bit.ly/2aY61ZP) Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement