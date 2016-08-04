Aug 4 Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd

* Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

* Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd - Intends to apply to list the common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NTB"

* Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd - Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Sandler O'Neill + Partners are among underwriters to IPO Source text: bit.ly/2axp9ex