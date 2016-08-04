BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Toll Brothers Inc :
* Says entered into amendment to certain credit agreement dated as of February 3, 2014 - SEC Filing
* Amendment amends the maturity date of the credit agreement from February 3, 2019 to August 2, 2021 Source text - (bit.ly/2aYdqbW) Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement