BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Linkedin Corp
* Qtrly total revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $933 million
* In light of pending merger, linkedin will not be updating its outlook for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement