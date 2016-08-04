BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc
* Says New York State Department of Health has reviewed and approved ThyraMir
* Interpace diagnostics group says it has also filed with new york state seeking approval of ThyGenX, its molecular panel
* Interpace diagnostics announces new york state approval of thyroid test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement